Friday
April 10
Friday
April 10
Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to anti-crisis measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a regular consultation with government officials to discuss the anti-crisis measures for neutralization of the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister was reported on the course of implementation of the social support programs that have already been approved (financial assistance is being provided, the lists of beneficiaries of the 8th social support measure are being finalized, and the procedures for implementation of the 9th and 10th social support measures are in the stage of development).

Afterwards, the government officials touched upon the draft documents for social support measures developed for promotion of the investment policy, considered the mechanisms for implementation of investment programs through public-private partnership and the prospects for development of capital markets.

The Prime Minister stated that the measures for promotion of the investment policy in this situation need to be observed in terms of ensuring a long-term result, that is, the programs need to be aimed at not only encouraging investors, but also ensuring economic growth, the development of infrastructures. and the change of the business mindset.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
