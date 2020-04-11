Armenia PM: Some types of activities will be fully allowed in country as of Monday

YEREVAN. – Some types of activities will be fully allowed in Armenia as of Monday. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced about this live on Facebook.
He then noted the domains where the activities will be completely allowed in the country. “Agriculture, forestry, fishery, fishing, mining industry and operation of open-pit mines, electricity, [natural] gas, good-quality vapor air activity, water supply, waste management and recycling, sewerage, transportation and storage, financial and insurance activities, public administration, the protection and compulsory social security domain, the healthcare and social services domain, foreign organizations’ activities,” said Pashinyan. "We have also made a decision that we will fully allow outdoor construction activities, as well as the production of tobacco products, as of April 13.
And in the period after April 20, we will also open the production of clothes; we will try to [re]open the domain of textiles. We will allow the activities of shops; we will allow the scientific research and development domain to work.”