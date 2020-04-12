Emergency state declared in Artsakh amid COVID-19 pandemic

Artsakh has declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Bako Sahakyan convoked Sunday an enlarged meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission Coordinating the Prevention of the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus with the participation of representatives of the state legislative, executive and judicial branches.
He delivered an address to the citizens and informed that he had signed a decree on declaring an emergency in Artsakh aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus disease in the republic and protecting the population from the threat of the coronavirus epidemic.