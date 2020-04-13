News
Deputy minister: Armenian government reserves right to return restrictions on media activities
Deputy minister: Armenian government reserves right to return restrictions on media activities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Monitoring will be carried out and, if necessary, restrictions on the activities of the media in Armenia during the state of emergency will be restored, said Armenian deputy PM, commandant Tigran Avinyan during the discussions on Monday.

The parliament is discussing now the issue of extending the state of emergency in the country.

According to the deputy PM, he was satisfied with the work of the media during the emergency state.

He noted there was no misinformation from the media which could cause certain threats from the point of view of public perception.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
