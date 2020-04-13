Deputy minister: Armenian government reserves right to return restrictions on media activities

Monitoring will be carried out and, if necessary, restrictions on the activities of the media in Armenia during the state of emergency will be restored, said Armenian deputy PM, commandant Tigran Avinyan during the discussions on Monday.
The parliament is discussing now the issue of extending the state of emergency in the country.
According to the deputy PM, he was satisfied with the work of the media during the emergency state.
He noted there was no misinformation from the media which could cause certain threats from the point of view of public perception.