News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russian mobile lab in Armenia conducts over 160 COVID-19 tests
Russian mobile lab in Armenia conducts over 160 COVID-19 tests
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

A Russian mobile lab - which has recently been delivered to Armenia - has conducted nearly 165 COVID-19 tests, the head of the medical department of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Ohanyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, there are positive results, but much less than negative ones. A joint Armenian-Russian working group was formed with the participation of specialists from the Armenian Armed Forces.

When asked why the Armenian side did not contact the American laboratories, the head of the department noted that the information was incorrect, as the Armenian side turned to the indicated laboratories, where over 600 analyzes have been carried out.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece PM says war against COVID-19 hasn't been won yet
Mitsotakis also heralded a new national healthcare system, pledging...
 Armenia PM: AMD 1 billion distributed in 5 hours
Nearly 95,000 beneficiaries will benefit from this social...
 Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on...
 Armenian MPs get into dispute over draft document submitted by opposition faction
In response, Marukyan stood up to oppose...
 Armenia legislature rejects proposals submitted by opposition faction
Deputy of the My Step faction Sasun Mikayelyan touched upon...
 Armenia extends term for licensing wholesale of drugs for 4 more months
The amendments were proposed since it is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos