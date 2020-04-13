Russian mobile lab in Armenia conducts over 160 COVID-19 tests

A Russian mobile lab - which has recently been delivered to Armenia - has conducted nearly 165 COVID-19 tests, the head of the medical department of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Ohanyan told reporters on Monday.
According to him, there are positive results, but much less than negative ones. A joint Armenian-Russian working group was formed with the participation of specialists from the Armenian Armed Forces.
When asked why the Armenian side did not contact the American laboratories, the head of the department noted that the information was incorrect, as the Armenian side turned to the indicated laboratories, where over 600 analyzes have been carried out.