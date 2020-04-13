News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.53
EUR
532.02
RUB
6.6
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump says OPEC + plans to cut production by 20 million barrels per day
Trump says OPEC + plans to cut production by 20 million barrels per day
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

US President Donald Trump said the OPEC + oil group plans to reduce production by 20 million barrels per day, which is twice as much as the 10 million barrels agreed the day before.

“Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported. If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia,” he noted.

OPEC + has announced that it had reached a deal and reduced production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Government approves 11th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
The deputy PM presented this measure…
 World oil prices increasing
Trading data attest to this…
 Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market
They also discussed issues related to the...
 Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price
The fact that Armenia and Belarus share the...
 Deputy PM: It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy Russia energy resources in rubles
The talks on this issue are always held, and such theses are also registered in the EEU strategic documents…
 Armenian Deputy PM: Response to letter sent to Gazprom management committee chair not received yet
“The situation will become clearer when discussions on the application will be public…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos