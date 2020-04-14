News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: 28 news cases of coronavirus registered in one day, 2 more people died
Armenia PM: 28 news cases of coronavirus registered in one day, 2 more people died
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Our regular daily consultation on the situation due the coronavirus has just ended; yesterday we had 685 tests, of which 28 were positive. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this on his live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday.

"We have very important statistics," he added. "For the first time, our positive cases are almost twice as few as the recovered ones. As of yesterday, we had 54 cases of recovery, discharge. In this respect, we have 786 active cases; that is, we have a certain decrease in active cases; this is the first time, too.

Of course, we also have bad news; we had two more deaths. I can say that the average age of the cases of death is 74.8."

Pashinyan added that these statistics enable to say that Armenia has the opportunity to break the "backbone" of COVID-19.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
What anti-crisis measures is Artsakh taking?
The state minister and emergency commandant presented…
 Karabakh State Minister: Government considering setting restrictions on movement of citizens
“The government will likely start by setting...
 Putin proposes to consider zeroing customs duties on goods required for fight against COVID-19 within EEU
Armenia is also a member of this union…
 Russian president declares need for extraordinary measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic
His remarks came during the online summit of the Eurasian Economic Council…
 Lavrov: Russia will not ask EU to lift sanctions amid COVID-19 pandemic
If the EU realizes that the method of sanctions has run its course…
 Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge for Eurasian Union
The readiness of our countries for cooperation and mutual support…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos