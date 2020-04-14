Armenia PM: 28 news cases of coronavirus registered in one day, 2 more people died

YEREVAN. – Our regular daily consultation on the situation due the coronavirus has just ended; yesterday we had 685 tests, of which 28 were positive. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this on his live Facebook broadcast on Tuesday.
"We have very important statistics," he added. "For the first time, our positive cases are almost twice as few as the recovered ones. As of yesterday, we had 54 cases of recovery, discharge. In this respect, we have 786 active cases; that is, we have a certain decrease in active cases; this is the first time, too.
Of course, we also have bad news; we had two more deaths. I can say that the average age of the cases of death is 74.8."
Pashinyan added that these statistics enable to say that Armenia has the opportunity to break the "backbone" of COVID-19.