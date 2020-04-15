Artsakh Police receive no reports of electoral fraud

During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on Tuesday, the police did not receive any reports of electoral fraud.
During the vote, 24 people applied to the Police Passport and Visa Department and the regional passport services on various questions, which were answered in accordance with the law.
Eleven of these citizens were provided with a document replacing their passports, 12 were given a relevant document to apply to the court, and one person applied in connection with a registration issue.