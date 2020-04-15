News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Artsakh Police receive no reports of electoral fraud
Artsakh Police receive no reports of electoral fraud
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

During the presidential runoff election in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic on Tuesday, the police did not receive any reports of electoral fraud.

During the vote, 24 people applied to the Police Passport and Visa Department and the regional passport services on various questions, which were answered in accordance with the law.

Eleven of these citizens were provided with a document replacing their passports, 12 were given a relevant document to apply to the court, and one person applied in connection with a registration issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh presidential runoff election preliminary results announced
The voter turnout was 47,165 (45% of eligible voters)…
 Newspaper: Candidate rushes to Yerevan after Karabakh presidential runoff election
Apparently, serving FM Masis Mayilian needs to make some adjustments in terms of his future activities…
 Armenia President congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on being elected Karabakh President
President Sarkissian said Arayik Harutyunyan will be assuming...
 Karabakh presidential candidate addresses people after elections
My supporters and the supporters of the other candidates probably...
 Karabakh presidential candidate's spokesperson presents preliminary results
The presidential runoff election was held in...
 Karabakh presidential runoff election: Voter turnout 44.9% as of 8 pm
Based on the data of territorial electoral commissions, as...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos