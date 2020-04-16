News
Newspaper: What is expected in Karabakh after presidential election?
Newspaper: What is expected in Karabakh after presidential election?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: Thus, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] has a newly elected president. [Ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan received about 88% of the votes in the second round of elections.

And when will Arayik Harutyunyan assume his [respective] duties?

Article 91 of the Constitution of Artsakh stipulates: "The President of the Republic assumes office in accordance with the procedure established by law at the special sitting convened on the opening day of the first session of the National Assembly (…)."

And Minister of Justice of Artsakh Ararat Danielyan noted in a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily that both structures, the parliament and the presidential institution, will function until May 19, and the NA special sitting and, consequently, the assumption of powers will take place as of May 20.
This text available in   Հայերեն
