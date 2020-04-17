Armenia PM: We have to live with the coronavirus

Murder in Armenia Gegharkunik Province revealed, one person detained

Georgian-Armenian doctor and wife spending honeymoon at hotel where there are isolated COVID-19 patients

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: I'm ready to meet with Supreme Patriarch Karekin II

Karabakh lifts restrictions on freedom of movement in three villages

Armenian education minister conducts online session with university rectors

7 family members of doctor with COVID-19 isolated in Artsakh

Armenia senior citizens recover from COVID-19, checked out of medical center

Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan on statements by Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker

Armenia Commandant's Office for state of emergency: Not all Armenians' return can be ensured immediately

Armenia PM: Life may get back to normal in stages after May 14

Armenia PM briefly presents 13 anti-crisis measures and amounts of funding

PM: Armenia has recorded 1,201 coronavirus cases, 402 recovered and 19 deaths

Armenian man charged with three crimes in Russia

2-month-old baby with COVID-19 and mother checked out of Armenian medical center

US citizens depart Armenia via chartered evacuation flight

Armenian CB has new chief, updates on COVID-19 in Armenia, 17.04.20 digest

Armenia PM’s address on overcoming socio-economic consequences of COVID-19

WHO: Europeans will be killed alcoholism during a pandemic

Armenian government: Measures to neutralize socio-economic consequences of coronavirus are effective

Amnesty International: When the court released Kocharyan, Pashinyan urged his supporters to block court buildings

China: US tries to shift focus from its own flaws in working with COVID-19

Armenia Police Passport and Visa Department head dismissed

Armenia President appoints new judge of Civil Court of Appeal

EU to provide EUR 456,500 to Armenia to mitigate negative impact of COVID-19 crisis in agricultural sector

Armenian man apprehended, was wanted by Russian police for bandit attack

First instance court of general jurisdiction of Armenian provinces has new judge

Armenian high school to open in Pasadena

Armenians have started transferring money to their relatives in Russia

Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor: Double tests for COVID-19 were negative

Armenia commissioner for diaspora: Many of our citizens in Russia may be infected with COVID-19

Diaspora Commissioner: No program at the moment for Syrian-Armenians who have moved to Armenia

Judge sets date of trial over case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials to May 8

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: No information about more Armenia citizens wishing to return from Turkey

Apostolic Church Divine Liturgy in memory of Armenian Genocide victims to be served behind closed doors

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on procurement of funds and programs implementation

Converse Bank has increased the authorized capital

WTI crude oil price falls below $ 18 per barrel

Artsakh Ministry of Health: Doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Russian MFA: Work to resolve Karabakh conflict continues despite COVID-19

Armenia Security Council Secretary receives Karabakh's president-elect

Putin, Macron discuss situation regarding spread of coronavirus pandemic

Diaspora commissioner: Many Armenians all over the world want to return and quarantine in Armenia

Israel to exit lockdown in stages

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan questioned as witness in case under investigation by National Security Service

87-year-old Turkish man recovers from COVID-19 after 10-day treatment

Ombudsman helps Armenia citizen with temporary residency permit return to Russia

Man arrested for stabbing Gyumri policemen

Armath provides free face shields to about 50 medical institutions in Armenia

Embassy in Russia: 135 Armenia citizens at Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Expert: Level of consumption in public food sector in Armenia will drop by at least 30%

Central Bank of Armenia becomes Network for Greening the Financial System full member

Macron says it’s naive to say that China dealt with COVID-19 crisis better than the West

Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car

Repatriates can return to Armenia without paying taxes for importing

MPs approve: Disposable plastic bags to be banned in Armenia as of 2022

Person infected with COVID-19 in Gegharkunik Province is taken to Yerevan infectious disease hospital

Armenia economy minister holds discussion with light industry companies

Armenian parliamentary speaker: Procedure for return of illegally acquired assets is underway

Armenia MPs pass several important changes to laws

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan case trial judge returns to work

Armenian court rejects prosecutor's appeal

Photo of Armenian teen is among winners of World Press Photo international contest

USAID to provide $600,000 to help Armenia fight COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor reports 1 coronavirus case

Armenia legislature speaker: There were MPs who did not transfer their bonuses to fight against coronavirus

Macron: EU facing ‘moment of truth’

Clergy of Canadian-Armenian Diocese: Government crossing all boundaries of human and moral values

Most recent COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is famous singer

Armenia legislature speaker on Catholicos: Of course there is something to say but I don't want to say

IMF chief economist says global economy may not recover fully even by 2021

Evacuated Peace Corps volunteers continue to help Armenian youth from US

Iran’s defense minister says US presence in Gulf region threatens regional security

Large-scale attacks have begun in Armenia against authorities, as per parliament vice speaker

AP: Trump, aides float outlier theory on COVID-19 origins

Armenia official: So far 5 Emergency Ministry employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Pashinyan to address nation later on Friday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan tries to involve international community in its campaign against human rights in Karabakh

UN: Hundreds of thousands of children could die this year due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Martin Galstyan elected governor of Central Bank of Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker says no need to suspend April 2016 war inquiry committee activities

Azerbaijan's parliament sends letter of protest to PACE following Artsakh elections

PM reaffirms Armenia's commitment to contribute to rebuilding of Syria

Iraqi MFA says 2 women refugees killed in Turkey strikes

Armenia 3rd President’s office: Parliament inquiry committee chair presented Serzh Sargsyan's answers incompletely

OPEC predicts historic drop in demand

Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 58-year-old man, he had chronic illnesses

Armenia National Assembly holding secret ballot

Armenia parliament passes some amendments to laws

Karabakh defense minister tours military positions (PHOTOS)

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,201 in Armenia, another death reported

Azerbaijani citizens hold protest in Istanbul

Armenia health minister: We had our first birth from mother who tested positive for coronavirus

PM: Women have become powerful factor in new Armenia

WHO: About 50% of the global burden of COVID-19 was in Europe

Armenia legislature 4-day sitting continues

Newspaper: Scandal brews ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary

Newspaper: Armenia MP takes COVID-19 test, she was isolated

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Sargsyan say at parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee?

Armenian accused of killing Azerbaijani is released from custody