Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: I'm ready to meet with Supreme Patriarch Karekin II
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A short while ago, I was informed that leader of the diocese of Tavush Province, Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan said the following during an interview with journalist Anna Israelyan:

“I also call on Alen Simonyan to find the time and go and meet with the Supreme Patriarch…”

I must say that, reaffirming my previous statement, I repeat that I am ready to meet with Supreme Patriarch Karekin II whenever it is convenient for him, if I receive an invitation."
