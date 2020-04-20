News
Bright Armenia Party: Government needs to support population by paying 5-10% of GDP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Bright Armenia Party recommends providing gratuitous support to the population in the amount of 5-10% of the GDP. This is what leader of the political party and head of the political party’s parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during a briefing at the National Assembly today.

According to him, the political party has recommended that the government follow the international practice of providing gratuitous social support to citizens and supporting the economy. Marukyan stated that the government has approved 14 social support programs, but the procedure for receiving financial assistance is very complicated. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
