PM: Armenian Genocide anniversary virtual march will continue until dawn
PM: Armenian Genocide anniversary virtual march will continue until dawn
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

This year the citizens' march to the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd Hill in Yerevan—on the anniversary of the Genocide—will be organized in virtual space. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Citizens will not physically climb to Tsitsernakaberd, but by sending their names to the short number 1915, they will take part in a virtual march, as of 22.00 in the evening, in which their names will be displayed on the pillars of the Genocide Memorial.

The virtual march, which will be broadcast live, will start on April 24 at 22.00, and will continue until dawn. Thus, it will be possible to participate in the march from all over the world,” the PM added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
