Artsakh Parliament Speaker responds to Russian FM's statement on option for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ashot Ghulyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Judging from the responses of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, it is safe to assume that efforts are being consistently made to return to the phased option for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakhi conflict, and that option is a deadlock.
The foreign minister of a country that is a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and who knows about the conflict in depth, could have given a more complete interpretation of the events. True, all four Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council that the foreign minister mentioned were adopted during the war in 1993. Those Resolutions required complete discontinuation of military operations, de-blockage of communication and transition to negotiations as a major precondition. Has Baku, the other party to the conflict, implemented the major condition? If it did, the war wouldn’t have continued until May 1994 when Azerbaijan was compelled to sign the Yerevan-Baku-Stepanakert agreement on ceasefire and the agreement on strengthening of the ceasefire in February 1995.
After the signing of these documents, many options have been considered, and they have been rejected by either Baku or Stepanakert. I would like to draw attention to the fact that the draft for settlement rejected by Stepanakert in October 1997 went on to be referred to as the phased option. Even if we try to understand the Co-Chairs’ consistent efforts to seek new paths for the conflict’s settlement, the only thing left to do is to feel pity that they have returned to the option that was rejected 23 years ago.
The Republic of Artsakh will not accept any plan that will be developed and considered without the direct party to the conflict, that is, the Republic of Artsakh. As for this latest statement according to which the plan for phased settlement is on the negotiating table, this convinces us once again that Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations is mandatory, and what’s more, in all stages of the negotiations.”