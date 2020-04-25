News
Entry, exit restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap communities may be lifted tonight
Entry, exit restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap communities may be lifted tonight
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The restrictions on entry to and exit from Maralik and Dzorakap communities may be lifted tonight. Artak Gevorgyan, the head of the enlarged Ani community, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"There has been no significant increase in the number of people infected [with COVID-19] in the communities," he said. "We don't have very severe and severe [health condition] patients at the moment."

To note, coronavirus had been confirmed at 4 doctors and 15 medical workers at the Maralik health center. But all of them have the disease without symptoms, except for a 72-year-old doctor who has concomitant illnesses, and she was transferred to Yerevan.

Three persons from Maralik and Dzorakap communities who were infected with the coronavirus have died.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
