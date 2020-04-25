News
Saturday
April 25
News
Saturday
April 25
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – From April 19 to 25, the adversary violated the ceasefire more than 180 times at the zone of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces.

Azerbaijan fired about 3,500 shots at Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) military positions, and from various-caliber weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition to the abovementioned violations, the Defense Army's air defense on Tuesday downed a drone belonging to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and which had crossed into the Artsakh airspace.

The Defense Army vanguard units have control over the operational and tactical situation, and they take necessary steps to confidently protect the borders of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
