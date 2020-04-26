News
Vanadzor mayor: 2-3 coronavirus cases in city
Vanadzor mayor: 2-3 coronavirus cases in city
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan said there are two to three coronavirus cases in the city, there might be people who have had contact with the patients, but can’t state an exact number for the time being. He also added the following:

“The infection hospital in Vanadzor is also providing medical services to the patients. At the hospital, there are patients who aren’t citizens of Vanadzor, and this is why I can’t say how many citizens are located at the infection hospital. I know some of them are Armenians who came from Turkey. There were isolated people at the hotels, but they are no longer at the hotel because their quarantine period is over, they have tested negative for the coronavirus and have been checked out,” the mayor said.

According to him, there isn’t much movement in the city, and everything is under control.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
