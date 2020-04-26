Armenia Lori Province governor addresses Commandant's Office to reopen sewing factory

Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General: Case instituted in regard to violence against advocate's family

Armenia Ministry of Justice responds to VETO movement leader

Vanadzor mayor: 2-3 coronavirus cases in city

Armenia Shirak Province governor: 59 COVID-19 patients at Gyumri infection clinic, 11 transported to Yerevan

16-year-old boy killed in crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan

Son of Armenian ruling party's MP gets married

ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Karabakh President-elect: I will be everyone's president and will do my best

NGO leader: Armenia justice minister has appointed best man head of Control Service of Justice Ministry

Russia reports over 80,000 coronavirus cases

Soloist of Armenian folk ensemble dies

Chinese company to provide innovative sanitizers to Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman condemns violence against advocate Seda Safaryan's family

17 people isolated and 4 under treatment in Artsakh

27 Armenia citizens have been waiting for flight at Moscow Domodedovo Airport for 5 days

Coronavirus poses threat to Peru's Amazon

Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 28

Armenia reports 61 new coronavirus cases, total number: 1,746, 30 have recovered

25-year-old Armenian citizen tries to commit suicide by jumping off Yerevan bridge

Haaretz: Most influential Jewish leaders in Turkey are silent about Armenian Genocide for decades

Israeli health minister tells PM he plans to resign

New York Post: Kim Jong Un rumored to be dead

Rouhani: Religious centers in Iran may open soon

Multi Group director arrested

Boeing terminates agreement with embraer

US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide

Putin, Trump adopt joint statement on 75th anniversary of Soviet, American troops meeting at Elbe

Japanese media: Kim Jong-un in a vegetative state

2nd State Duma MP has coronavirus

WHO urges not to provide immunity passports to people who have recovered from COVID-19

Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo pays tribute to Genocide victims

Belgium announces plans to ease pandemic restrictions

Russian FM urges international community to focus on COVID-19 fight, and not on WHO developments

Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia

Viva-MTS to livestream Garik and Sona’s live concert for first time on Facebook

Criminal case filed over Yerevan shootings

Journalist John Christie releases memoir of Armenian Genocide

2 Armenians among physicians died of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia

Armenia PM’s wife: Let's combine our steps for happy future (PHOTOS)

Who can benefit from Armenia 10th anti-crisis measure?

Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on Genocide commemoration day

13 arrestees in COVID-19 risk group are kept in Armenia prisons, justice ministry says

Mike Pompeo speaks about US policy towards Iran

Artsakh army receives COVID-19 rapid diagnosis tests

5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik

50 new posts to be created within Armenia state administration system

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots in passing week

Gyumri church candle seller is infected with coronavirus

Person infected with COVID-19 in Armenia’s Artik is taxi driver

Peru interior minister resigns

Armenia FM: Genocide justification also joins denial

Entry, exit restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap communities may be lifted tonight

Cause of deadly shooting rampage in Canada determined

1 case of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia’s Artik

Shots fired in Yerevan, father and son hospitalized

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 71 years old

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

Snowy spring in Armenia

Armenia official: Our musicians performing fantastic outdoor performances in virtually wintery, cold weather

Media: Trump plans to cut his daily COVID-19 briefings

G20 videoconference is called off at last minute

Proceeds from "Hayastane" song to be donated to My Step Foundation in Armenia

Armenia PM: I thank Serj Tankian for writing this wonderful song based on my poem

Yerevan-Saint Petersburg-Moscow special flight to take place on April 27

Canonized martyrs of Armenian Genocide are honored in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

Tribute at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to continue until morning

Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide

Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred

Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget

Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide

President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

AAA: Administration’s April 24th statement does not reflect America’s proud record Of Genocide affirmation

Rostov Region's legislature pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian Assembly welcomes ex-Vice President Biden’s unequivocal affirmation of Armenian Genocide

Armenia FM: We bow are heads, but we are not keeping silent

Embassy of Armenia to United States hosts Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

Fresno mayor Lee Brand issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide

French region president: I was extremely affected by our visit to Armenia

Armenia Deputy PM conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Turkey's Erdogan sends April 24th letter to Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

Concert dedicated to holy martyrs of Armenian Genocide taking place at memorial, to last eight hours

Alleged ISIS member on trial in Germany for genocide

Member of German Bundestag commemorates Armenian Genocide

21 Armenia citizens return to homeland via special Erbil-Yerevan flight

Armenia FM guest of COAF INSTALIVE series

Ixelles mayor pays respects to Armenian Genocide victims

Tehran's Armenians observe 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Noubar Afeyan says efforts of scientists aimed at making anti-COVID-19 remedy available to Armenia

Large Armenian tricolor national flag waved on 24-meter high bar in front of historic Ani

Joe Biden: If elected, I pledge to support a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide

UK concerned about launching Iranian military satellite

FM: About 69 thousand compatriots have returned to Armenia since March

Armenian in LA donate over 3 million meals to COVID-19 impacted families to mark 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Civil Aviation Committee’s head shares photo in Armenian traditional dress and speaks about her grandfather

ANCA: President Trump tightens Turkey’s grip over White House policy on Armenian Genocide

Candidates for Aurora 2020 Award announced

Pavlopoulos: Turkey is a disgrace to democracy as long as it does not apologise for the Armenian Genocide

Adam Schiff: We will never again be silenced