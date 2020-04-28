News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian PM and Iranian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic
Armenian PM and Iranian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone talk and discussed the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the conversation, Pashinyan congratulated the Iranian President and the Iranian people on Ramadan.

According to the press service of the government, the parties also discussed the steps taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Both politicians expressed condolences for the deaths due to the coronavirus. The importance of the united efforts of the international community and bilateral cooperation in combating this threat was noted.

The parties expressed satisfaction that despite the time constraints, both countries continue trade and economic cooperations. The importance of further steps was noted by both leaders.

Pashinyan and Rouhani expressed their readiness to take steps to restore the volume of trade and economic cooperation that existed before the pandemic, observing the restrictions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant for state of emergency bans operation of 10 businesses for 24 hours
Based on the records drawn up after monitoring...
 Armenia PM: Time has come to admit that we must live in coronavirus situation for at least a year
Before the discussion, the Prime Minister stated...
 Armenian ruling party's MPs support bill to restrict civil liberties
By this legislative initiative, due to the...
 Armenia Parliament passes law in support of citizens working remotely
In accordance with the specified laws, if...
 Artsakh Commandant for emergency situation lifts restrictions on movement in villages of Martuni region
The subdivisions of the State Service for Emergency...
 Armenian FM has phone call with German counterpart
The interlocutors thoroughly exchanged views on issues on...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos