Armenian PM and Iranian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone talk and discussed the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the beginning of the conversation, Pashinyan congratulated the Iranian President and the Iranian people on Ramadan.
According to the press service of the government, the parties also discussed the steps taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Both politicians expressed condolences for the deaths due to the coronavirus. The importance of the united efforts of the international community and bilateral cooperation in combating this threat was noted.
The parties expressed satisfaction that despite the time constraints, both countries continue trade and economic cooperations. The importance of further steps was noted by both leaders.
Pashinyan and Rouhani expressed their readiness to take steps to restore the volume of trade and economic cooperation that existed before the pandemic, observing the restrictions.