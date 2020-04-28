Armenia Deputy PM has video call with heads of representations of international financial institutions

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today had a video call with the heads of the representations of international financial institutions in Armenia, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia. Among the participants were representatives of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the International Finance Corporation, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the German KfW Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the Eurasian Development Bank.
According to the press release, during the video call, Mher Grigoryan introduced the international partners to the course of implementation of the Armenian government’s measures aimed at neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The international partners viewed the measures as exemplary and expressed willingness to continue to deepen their cooperation with Armenia within the framework of the tools for support.
The main topic of the discussion was the draft of the measure developed to implement investment programs with the participation of the state which the Armenian government views as a mechanism to promote investments during the crisis. The interlocutors considered the best international practice in this sector and presented ways to make the mechanism more transparent and effective.