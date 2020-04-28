News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4
Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

In this stage, the intensity of spread of the coronavirus shows that we can lift some restrictions. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan said during the Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) INSTALIVE series, according to Aravot.am.

Most users wanted to know when they can work, when services will be available and when public transport will operate, and in response, Avinyan said the following:

“Some restrictions have been lifted, including restrictions on people’s self-isolation, construction and processing industry. Starting from May 4, restrictions will also be lifted in the processing industry and service sector (beauty parlors, barber shops and other similar types of services) again, but certain rules must be followed. Later, the possibility of opening outdoor cafes will be considered, and later the opening of closed facilities.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish government intends to open economy in late May
Earlier, the head of the association of Turkey’s...
 Armenian regional governor: Sewing factories of Vanadzor can be reopened, but must follow Commandant's instructions
Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan...
 Ombudsman helped Russia citizen of Armenian descent arrive in Armenia during state of emergency
Merzlyakova also stated that the citizen has...
 Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on public transport will be lifted in mid-May
Public transport won’t continue to operate during the state of...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency bans operation of 10 businesses for 24 hours
Based on the records drawn up after monitoring...
 Armenia PM: Time has come to admit that we must live in coronavirus situation for at least a year
Before the discussion, the Prime Minister stated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos