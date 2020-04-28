Armenia Deputy PM: Restrictions on beauty parlors and barbershops to be lifted starting from May 4

In this stage, the intensity of spread of the coronavirus shows that we can lift some restrictions. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Commandant for the state of emergency Tigran Avinyan said during the Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) INSTALIVE series, according to Aravot.am.
Most users wanted to know when they can work, when services will be available and when public transport will operate, and in response, Avinyan said the following:
“Some restrictions have been lifted, including restrictions on people’s self-isolation, construction and processing industry. Starting from May 4, restrictions will also be lifted in the processing industry and service sector (beauty parlors, barber shops and other similar types of services) again, but certain rules must be followed. Later, the possibility of opening outdoor cafes will be considered, and later the opening of closed facilities.”