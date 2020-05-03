News
Armenian Ombudsman: COVID-19 created unexpected challenges for media and journalism this year
Armenian Ombudsman: COVID-19 created unexpected challenges for media and journalism this year
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan congratulated journalists on Press Freedom Day.

“COVID-19 infection created unexpected challenges for the media and journalism: a state of emergency, rapidly changing restrictions, etc,” he noted.

“The work of the press and journalists should be free and protected, and stereotypes must be broken by professional work.”

“These rules are necessary to guarantee the freedom of speech of every person, and, in the end, full control of citizens in relation to the state,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
