Armenia applies to Eurasian Development Bank for anti-crisis grant

YEREVAN. – Armenia has applied to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to get an anti-crisis grant. Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan stated this at Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, during the discussion of the matter of ratification of the agreement on trade services and investments between Armenia and Singapore.
According to him, the EDB is now reviewing the policy of funding the participating countries. "The policy of responding to the crisis caused by the coronavirus is being discussed," Simonyan said. "For new loans, the bank is ready to review interest rates; in addition, to offer grants. Banking policy changes will be announced soon. As for Armenia, we have already applied to the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development to get a grant. We have asked for these funds to upgrade hospitals in three domains.”