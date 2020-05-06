Pashinyan: No solution to Karabakh conflict if it is unacceptable for people of Armenia, Artsakh

YEREVAN. – No solution to the Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue can practically become a solution if it is not acceptable for the people of Armenia and Artsakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in the National Assembly on Wednesday, responding to opposition Prosperous Armenia faction member Naira Zohrabyan’s question as to why the PM’s has not voiced his position on the recent statements of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

Pashinyan said that no leader of Armenia has expressed such a detailed position as he has on the Karabakh issue. " No solution to the Karabakh issue can practically become a solution if it is not acceptable for the people of Armenia, Artsakh, including for the National Assembly," he added. "Even if there have been authorities in the past who thought they would sign and take away a solution, they have overestimated their strength."

The PM noted that the solution shall be put to discussion with the National Assemblies of Armenia and Artsakh, the security councils of the two countries, and then a decision shall be made. "The solution, which can be theoretically realized, is the solution that is acceptable for the peoples of Artsakh, Armenia, and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said. "We will come to this solution only when the Foreign Minister and I see that there is some option that can be discussable in principle."

The Prime Minister said that Armenia's foreign policy is not changing, but is being created. "We expect that there be the same attitude towards our positions, and I assure that it is so," Nikol Pashinyan added, in particular. "Not to be conflict-mongering, to be constructive, respectful in relations."