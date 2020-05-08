May 8 marks 28th anniversary of start of Shushi liberation

May 8, 2018 marks the 28th anniversary of the unique operation, by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) defense army and Armenian volunteer detachments, for the liberation of Karabakh’s strategic town of Shushi, from Azerbaijani armed forces.

The liberation of Shushi was a crucial phase in the Nagorno-Karabakh War. Sushi had turned into an Azerbaijani military base during this war that was unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The aforesaid operation commenced on the night of May 8, 1992 and, as a result, the adversary fled from Shushi in the early morning hours of May 9.

In late 1991, Azerbaijani armed forces had started shelling Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh, from high-elevation Shushi and surrounding areas. The situation deteriorated sharply in February 1992, when they began also using multiple rocket launchers (BM-21 Grad). As a result of the shelling, 111 civilians were killed, 332 others were wounded, and about 370 houses and buildings were destroyed. By April, the existence of Stepanakert itself was under a threat.

So in early May, Armenian commanders made the only possible decision: to liberate Shushi from Azerbaijani armed forces by means of a military operation.

The operation was launched on May 8, 1992 at around 2am. It was led by Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan, commander of the Artsakh self-defense forces. The frontline stretched for 45 kilometers, and the operation was carried out in several directions.

Owing to the high morale of the Artsakh Defense Army and Armenian volunteer detachments and combined with skillful command, the operation was completed in solely about 26 hours—on May 9, at around 4am.

The Armenian side had 57 losses during this military operation, whereas the Azerbaijani army suffered between 250 and 300 casualties.