Iran MFA: US in no position to raise issues about JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Ministry reminded the world of American officials' habit of breaking promises and violating agreements.

On the second anniversary of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Foreign Ministry shared a post in its Twitter account about the deal.

“The US is in no position to raise issues about the deal,” the Foreign Ministry of Iran added while also posting a picture which shows eight instances of US’ breaching its commitments.

The remarks come as the US has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. Washington has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Donald Trump ceased his country's participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.