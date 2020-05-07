News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.14
EUR
521.74
RUB
6.55
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iran MFA: US in no position to raise issues about JCPOA
Iran MFA: US in no position to raise issues about JCPOA
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry reminded the world of American officials' habit of breaking promises and violating agreements.

On the second anniversary of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Foreign Ministry shared a post in its Twitter account about the deal.

“The US is in no position to raise issues about the deal,” the Foreign Ministry of Iran added while also posting a picture which shows eight instances of US’ breaching its commitments.

The remarks come as the US has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. Washington has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Donald Trump ceased his country's participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US and Iran may exchange prisoners
The US can exchange prisoners with Iran and deport Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari from the country...
 Japan's PM deplores intensification of US sanctions on Iran amid COVID-19
“Unfortunately, the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation have intensified in the tough conditions...
 Iranian MFA on US intending to extend arms embargo: America's move is illegitimate
"Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers...
 Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and...
 Pompeo says the US will do everything to prevent Iran from buying armored vehicles from Russia or China
"This is a bad place that the world finds itself in, and your listeners should know President Trump...
 Any US infringement of Iran territorial waters will draw tough response
“The Americans have certainly experienced this [in the past] that they will receive a harder slap…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos