Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The congratulatory message reads as follows:
Dear Nikol Vovayevich,
I cordially congratulate you and all citizens of Armenia on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Our peoples hold sacred and piously revere the memory of our heroes whose bravery on the frontline and selfless work in rear helped us celebrate victory over Nazism and reinstate peace for future generations.
I am convinced that the strong ties of friendship forged in wartime will continue to serve as a reliable basis for the furtherance of Russian-Armenian allied relations, strengthening multilateral partnership, and will help us defy through joint efforts modern challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.
I would like to convey to Armenian Great Patriotic War veterans and all those who served in rear my best wishes for good health, happiness, wellbeing and long life.