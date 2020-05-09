News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.11
EUR
524.73
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes
Russia’s Putin to Armenia’s Pashinyan: Our peoples piously revere memory of our heroes
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II. The congratulatory message reads as follows:

Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

I cordially congratulate you and all citizens of Armenia on the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Our peoples hold sacred and piously revere the memory of our heroes whose bravery on the frontline and selfless work in rear helped us celebrate victory over Nazism and reinstate peace for future generations.

I am convinced that the strong ties of friendship forged in wartime will continue to serve as a reliable basis for the furtherance of Russian-Armenian allied relations, strengthening multilateral partnership, and will help us defy through joint efforts modern challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

I would like to convey to Armenian Great Patriotic War veterans and all those who served in rear my best wishes for good health, happiness, wellbeing and long life.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mishustin to Pashinyan: Friendship will serve as basis for strengthening of Russian-Armenian cooperation
The Russian PM has sent a congratulatory message to his Armenian colleague on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II…
 Russian MFA hopes for early agreement on biosafety memorandum with Armenia
She noted that details of pending agreements on such sensitive topics should not be disclosed in public space in accordance with an established practice...
 Putin congratulates Armenia on 75th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
The President of Russia underscored the sacred reverence felt in our countries for the memory...
 Armenian and Russian FMs speak about peaceful process of Karabakh conflict
The call was initiated by the Russian side.
 Armenia PM assures that relations with Russia are at good and high level
Pashinyan stated that when a new political...
 PM: Gazprom strives to make its subsidiary in Armenia more competitive
This is understandable and acceptable for the authorities...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos