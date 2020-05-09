News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired 700 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired 700 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – From May 3 to 9, the adversary violated the ceasefire more than 100 times at the zone of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces.

During that time Azerbaijan fired about 700shots at Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) military positions, and from various-caliber weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh Defense Army frontline units are adhering to the ceasefire and continuing to take the necessary steps to reliably maintain their combat positions.
