Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce natural gas prices

Kyrgyzstan asked Russia to reduce the natural gas prices, the press service of the government of the republic told RIA Novosti.

On Monday, Kyrgyz deputy PM held an online meeting with his Russian counterpart and discussed the reduction in gas prices.

“This issue is very sensitive for us," he noted.

According to the Kyrgyz deputy PM, Kyrgyzstan also proposed to consider the possibility of using the free funds of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund in financing business as part of a package of anti-crisis measures.