Germany and Austria intend to reopen borders from June 15

The authorities of Germany and Austria are going to reopen borders on June 15, DW reported.
According to German interior minister Horst Seehofer, Germany will begin easing its border controls with France, Switzerland and Austria on Saturday.
"Border controls will remain in place, but only random checks will be carried out. Additionally, all border crossings between these countries will be reopened, rather than selected ones at present. The use of spot checks should ease traffic jams for commuters over the border, who have been allowed to cross," the publication noted adding that Austria has also confirmed its decision on reopening borders.
"The Austrian government has confirmed reports that it plans to reopen the border with Germany on June 15. Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger told radio station Ö1 it had come to an agreement with Germany," the DW said.