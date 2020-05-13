News
Armenia’s Pashinyan proposes deeper study of problem of deaths in army
Armenia’s Pashinyan proposes deeper study of problem of deaths in army
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In 2019, we had a pretty good result in terms of preventing and managing malicious phenomena in the army. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Wednesday during the first sitting of the interdepartmental commission on implementing defense reforms in Armenia.

"In 2019, in fact, the minimum number of casualties was recorded in the entire history of the Armed Forces—at least for the period of statistics being conducted," he said. "But you know that we had a certain increase at the beginning of this year, and each case, of course, gets a very big public reaction.

(…) and we have a task to increase the efficiency of the tools to manage these situations, problems.

(…) perhaps we need to observe, study, and come to a conclusion at the cause-and-effect relations of these phenomena.

During this period, many agencies, institutions dealing with the topic have come up with the most diverse proposals, and a need has come up to classify these proposals and make a decision on them."
