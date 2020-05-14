News
Armenia health minister: End of COVID-19 pandemic visible after 5 years
Armenia health minister: End of COVID-19 pandemic visible after 5 years
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Let’s get serious because what’s happening now is going to last for a really long time. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said live on Facebook today.

“I don’t understand why people in Armenia are joking about the restrictions, the number of patients and deaths and making witty comments, and I’m very disappointed. We can keep criticizing and try to follow the restrictions, even if it’s extraordinary for us,” the minister said.

Arsen Torosyan informed that citizens need to create a new normal, not return to the normal.

“Today I had a remote working discussion with representatives of six countries. We exchanged our experiences, and all of those countries are in the same situation. At the end, we said even if a drug or vaccine is found, the end of this coronavirus pandemic will be visible after five years,” he said, adding that there will be changes which he will report later.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
