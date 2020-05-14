7or.am: Russian and Armenian FMs talked about political persecution against Armenia 2nd President

The phone talk between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov was mainly about the political persecution against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, reports 7or.am.

“As reported on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone talk with his Russian counterpart. According to the press release, the parties discussed issues related to the bilateral agenda, as well as cooperation within the framework of regional organizations, including the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Many say the phone talk was mainly about the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. One of the sources of 7or.am from the Kremlin reports that the phone talk following the so-called ‘court decision’ on not commuting the pre-trial measure in the case of the events of March 1, 2008 with Mnatsakanyan was mainly about the political persecution against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

The Russian party directly stated that the official ties between Russia and Armenia and the interactions between the primary figures of the states won’t be regulated so long as Robert Kocharyan, who is one of the architects for development of the Russian-Armenian strategic relations, is being politically persecuted. Moscow views this as an inimical message from Yerevan, along with all the consequences deriving from that.

It is unclear what Mnatsakanyan told Lavrov.

The only thing left to record is that Nikol Pashinyan is ready to sacrifice the Russian-Armenian strategic relations and pose a threat to the security of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for his revenge and the global shareholders of the revolution.”