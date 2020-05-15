News
Friday
May 15
News
Newspaper: Ex-defense minister to hold office in Karabakh new government?
Newspaper: Ex-defense minister to hold office in Karabakh new government?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes. As it is known, the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], Arayik Harutyunyan, will take place next week.

Meanwhile, the topic of possible changes in various [governmental] positions is being actively discussed, a number of [respective] names also being circulated.

Recently, there is also talk in some circles that [ex-defense minister] Samvel Babayan, as the head of the second parliamentary force, may be appointed Secretary of the AR [Artsakh Republic] Security Council. However, according to Past newspaper’s information, there is an important problem here.

Back in the election period, various media outlets disseminated information that Babayan had problems in connection with leaving for the Russian Federation. Information was also disseminated that the latter is making every effort to resolve the issue, but to no avail so far.

Accordingly, our sources claim that they see a serious problem in Artsakh in connection with the appointment of a person who has a problem with the number one strategic ally of Armenia to such an important position.
This text available in   Հայերեն
