Armenian MP: Armenia has to have intelligence similar to CIA or Mossad

At the end of the day, Armenia has to have an intelligence agency that can be compared with Mossad, MI5 or MI6 or the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in terms of its capacities. This is what chairman of the parliamentary committee leading a probe into the circumstances of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Andranik Kocharyan said after the committee’s closed session today.
According to the parliamentarian, this will let Yerevan prevent the repetition of Baku’s ‘ventures’.
Kocharyan also stated that one of the key objectives of the incumbent authorities is to solve the problems with ensuring national security, including through the strengthening of intelligence capacities. “Our parliamentary committee will give the answers to all questions and even the answers that are confidential, but in observance of the requirements set under the Law on State Secrets”,” Kocharyan added.