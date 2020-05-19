Attorney: Deaths of people under Armenia 2nd President's case not being considered even indirectly

The issue of the death of people isn’t even being indirectly considered during the trials of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. This is what the ex-president’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.

According to him, this is under the direction of judge Anna Danibekyan and it’s hard to view this as justice.

“This is legal cynicism. It’s safe to say there is nothing written with respect to the personal pledge for Kocharyan’s release. Only a part of the 92-page judicial act has something to do with law,” the attorney stated.

Commenting on the allegations that the attorneys are trying to delay the trials, the attorney recalled that the trials have been going on since May 2019. “This is a special case. The trials were interrupted for three months due to the operation of “stealing the case from Judge Davit Grigoryan” for three months, after which Judge Anna Danibekyan was absent. We can ask the Supreme Judicial Council and the court’s supervisor questions. The court decision clearly shows why,” Vardevanyan stated, adding that he and the other attorneys have only been presented with 76 of the 600 volumes of the case and, in his opinion, the remainder hasn’t been presented so that the attorneys don’t see the omissions and violations with respect to the deaths of people.