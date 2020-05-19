News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.65
EUR
530.5
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Attorney: Deaths of people under Armenia 2nd President's case not being considered even indirectly
Attorney: Deaths of people under Armenia 2nd President's case not being considered even indirectly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The issue of the death of people isn’t even being indirectly considered during the trials of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. This is what the ex-president’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.

According to him, this is under the direction of judge Anna Danibekyan and it’s hard to view this as justice.

“This is legal cynicism. It’s safe to say there is nothing written with respect to the personal pledge for Kocharyan’s release. Only a part of the 92-page judicial act has something to do with law,” the attorney stated.

Commenting on the allegations that the attorneys are trying to delay the trials, the attorney recalled that the trials have been going on since May 2019. “This is a special case. The trials were interrupted for three months due to the operation of “stealing the case from Judge Davit Grigoryan” for three months, after which Judge Anna Danibekyan was absent. We can ask the Supreme Judicial Council and the court’s supervisor questions. The court decision clearly shows why,” Vardevanyan stated, adding that he and the other attorneys have only been presented with 76 of the 600 volumes of the case and, in his opinion, the remainder hasn’t been presented so that the attorneys don’t see the omissions and violations with respect to the deaths of people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President's attorney on restriction on Kocharyan's meetings with elder son
The attorney recalled that this restriction is even...
 Attorney: Robert Kocharyan’s health problems are caused by his stay at the detention center
"This is an undeniable fact...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial rescheduled
The presiding judge informed that a notification had been received from hospital…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial to resume
His lawyers had filed three motions with the court…
 NGO president: Positive results in agriculture might be one of reasons for Armenia 2nd President's trial
One of the reasons why second President of Armenia...
 Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision
The legal team has received the court decision to deny the motions to commute his current precautionary measure of arrest…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos