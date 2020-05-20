News
Wednesday
May 20
News
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,271 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,271 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday 11am, a total of 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 5,271 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 44,071 tests—1,030 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,758 people—a drop by 30 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 2,419 COVID-19 patients—255 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 67 others—an increase by three—have died in Armenia from the disease.

Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 27 such cases in the country.
Հայերեն and Русский
