Ukraine President views Poroshenko-Biden talks as state treason

Touching upon the response to the talks between ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and ex-US vice-president Joe Biden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the response can be viewed as state treason.
“I don’t think this is the last phone call that Ukrainians may witness. Prosecutors and law-enforcement authorities need to respond to this and conduct an investigation,” Zelenskyy added.
Yesterday national deputy Andrii Derkach released audio materials which, according to him, attest to state treason and corruption committed by Poroshenko.