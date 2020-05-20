Over 30 million people in EU risk losing their jobs

Over 30 million people are already part-time due to a pandemic in 27 EU countries, said European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit.

“In February, I had the pleasure to announce the highest level in employment in Europe and the constant fall in unemployment figures,” EURACTIV reported quoting Schmit. “Just a few months after, today, Europe is facing a massive increase in unemployment and there is a risk of fragmentation, not only in our countries but also in our societies.”

“More than 30 million persons are on temporary or partial unemployment,” the Commissioner said.

“Recovery should champion inclusion and economic convergence, which is central to social convergence. We need to create jobs and support workers,” Commissioner Schmit pointed out.