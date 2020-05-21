News
Thursday
May 21
News
US Ambassador to Armenia on Russian FM's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Our focus, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, remains helping achieve a lasting peaceful settlement of the conflict. This is what US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy said live on Facebook today, responding to the question whether the US agrees with the statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Earlier, the Russian foreign minister had made an interesting statement on the option for a phased settlement of the conflict.

“The United States is staying very actively engaged as a co-chair in the Minsk Group, and, of course, Russia is one of the other three co-chairs, and we try to work as constructively as possible with the OSCE and the other co-chairs. We remain, in that role, very strongly committed to a mediation and a peaceful settlement of this very longstanding conflict,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador added that what is noteworthy is that, despite the pandemic, we have seen the OSCE, along with the co-chairs and the sides, consulting virtually, discussing developments on the ground, as well as next steps in the settlement process.
