Thursday
May 21
Ambassador says US mine clearance program in Karabakh is over, they are working on preparing peoples for peace
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The US mine clearance program in Karabakh has ended, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy said this during a Facebook livestream on Thursday.

She noted that now the efforts are aimed at preparing peoples for peace, which will help the work of the OSCE Minsk Group in mediation to resolve the Karabakh conflict.

According to her, they are proud of the work carried out as part of the mine clearance program. 

Over the past years, within the framework of this project, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been provided with the support of $ 70 million, she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
