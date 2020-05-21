News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.68
EUR
528.07
RUB
6.79
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Protest staged in Shushi while Karabakh President-elect assumes office (PHOTOS)
Protest staged in Shushi while Karabakh President-elect assumes office (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Citizens of the city of Shushi of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) staged a protest against newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, who assumed office during a special parliamentary session today.

Several citizens held a flashmob by standing on the street and holding signs reading “Falsified Elections”, “Robber of the Treasury” and “Don’t Take Oath, We Don’t Believe You”, and photos of the flashmob were posted on the “Informed Choice” Facebook page.

The protesters have closed down the street leading to the local cultural center, and police have formed a wall and aren’t letting them move forward.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newly elected Artsakh president speaks on desire to move Artsakh parliament to Shushi
"I hope that the next real sitting of the National Assembly will take place in Shushi...
 Inauguration ceremony of newly elected Artsakh president held in Shushi
The newly elected Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan took the oath...
 Karabakh President dismisses finance minister
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako...
 Head of Karabakh President’s office is dismissed
By the decree of President Bako Sahakyan…
 Outgoing speaker: One of tasks that stand out of this Karabakh legislature is development of parliamentary ties
In total, we have 8 friendship groups and circles…
 New legislature of Artsakh to convene first sitting on May 21
The press service of the National Assembly informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos