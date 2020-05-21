Protest staged in Shushi while Karabakh President-elect assumes office (PHOTOS)

Citizens of the city of Shushi of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) staged a protest against newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, who assumed office during a special parliamentary session today.

Several citizens held a flashmob by standing on the street and holding signs reading “Falsified Elections”, “Robber of the Treasury” and “Don’t Take Oath, We Don’t Believe You”, and photos of the flashmob were posted on the “Informed Choice” Facebook page.

The protesters have closed down the street leading to the local cultural center, and police have formed a wall and aren’t letting them move forward.