China ready to work with US to implement 1st phase of trade deal

China is ready to work together with the United States on the implementation of the first part of the trade deal, that the parties signed in January, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement.
He also noted that Beijing is ready to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with other countries to achieve mutual benefits, RIA Novosti reported.
The US and China signed the first part of the trade deal on January 15, under which Washington nevertheless retained duties of 25% on Chinese goods worth about $ 250 billion, along with 7.5% on goods worth $ 120 billion. The agreement stipulates that the Chinese side will purchase the US $ 75 billion worth of industrial goods, $ 50 billion worth of energy products, $ 40 billion worth of agricultural products, and China will have to spend another $ 35-40 billion over the next two years on services. The US expects to bring the imbalance in trade with China, which totaled hundreds of billions of dollars, to an 'honest' denominator.
Official Beijing and Washington continue to insist on their readiness to fulfill obligations under the trade deal, but the Chinese side accuses the US of pursuing a protectionist policy and thereby hindering the implementation of the deal, while the US has launched an investigation into how correct Beijing's policy was in the fight against COVID-19 and do not rule out serious consequences if China's guilt is proven.