Bulgaria opens borders for EU, Schengen countries citizens

Bulgaria lifted the ban on entry into its territory for citizens of the EU and Schengen countries, which was introduced in March amid the COVID-19 spread, Novinite reported.
According to it, "late in the evening on May 21, Bulgaria’s Minister of Health, Kiril Ananiev, issued an order allowing representatives of firms and companies registered in the EU and the Schengen area to enter Bulgaria without the requirement for 14-day quarantine as of tomorrow, May 22."
The first COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bulgaria on March 8. The country declared a state of emergency from March 13 to May 14.
According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 patients has reached 2,372. Since the start of the pandemic, 125 people have died and 769 have recovered.
In the meantime, social distancing remains mandatory; people should wear protective masks in closed public areas and vehicles.