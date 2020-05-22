Most recent coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 52, 61, 81, 82

YEREVAN. – As of May 22, 11:00 AM, 5,928 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2,874recoveries and 74 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Friday morning.

“2,952 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 47,654 tests have been conducted.

Thus, we have 322 confirmed new cases and 293 recoveries.

Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 52 (male), 81 (male) 61 (male), and 82 (male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases.

One death was reported the previous day when a patient was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 28,” the ministry added.