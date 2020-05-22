Armenia official tests negative for coronavirus for 2nd time, he will return to work

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, on Thursday tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time. Ministry spokesperson Armine Muradyan wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"The tests of other ministry employees who had had contact with infected people, and that's why they were in self-isolation, are also negative.
The Minister and the [aforesaid] employees of the Ministry will return to normal activities, of course, strictly observing the safety rules,” she added, in particular.