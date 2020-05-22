News
EEU to introduce mechanisms of supervision over goods?
EEU to introduce mechanisms of supervision over goods?
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – After quite long and difficult discussions, this agreement was signed on May 29, 2019 in Nur-Sultan [capital city of Kazakhstan], and now it needs to be ratified by the parliament. Mikayel Pashayan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, stated this at Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration during the discussion of the matter on the ratification of the agreement on the mechanism of supervision over goods being imported into the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

"The agreement decides on the procedure for establishing and operating a mechanism to oversee goods in the Eurasian Economic Union zone," Pashayan added.

After the respective debates, the aforesaid committee members endorsed the ratification of this agreement.
