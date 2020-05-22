Armenia football federation ex-president, former MP’s lawyer comments on case against Hayrapetyan

For now, referring to only a part of the message spread by the Investigative Committee yesterday, and answering the questions of many journalists at once, I have to disappoint once again those who label Ruben Hayrapetyan guilty, announcing that your expectations have not been met again. Amram Makinyan, the lawyer of Ruben Hayrapetyan, former President of the Football Federation of Armenia and ex-MP, wrote about this on his Facebook page.
“There is not even a hint of factual evidence in the case that Ruben Hayrapetyan organized: 1. Illegal deprivation of liberty of H.Sh. (Hayk Shahnazaryan) in the Harsnaqar restaurant and hotel complex against his will, 2. or causing severe physical pain and severe mental suffering to Hayk Shahnazaryan.
And it is not difficult to guess why the investigative committee spread a message with such wording without facts.
It's one thing to say, it's another—to substantiate," Makinyan added in particular.