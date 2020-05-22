Over 500 UN staff contract COVID-19

Over 500 UN employees globally have contracted COVID-19, RIA Novosti reported referring to Tatyana Valova, director-general of the organization’s Geneva office.

According to her, only 50 cases have been reported in Geneva.

Unfortunately, a number of international organizations had casualties, she noted adding that judging by the situation, they have taken all necessary measures to protect their employees.

According to her, the Palace of Nations will again be ready to receive staff from June, subject to all necessary precautions and security.