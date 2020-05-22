News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Over 500 UN staff contract COVID-19
Over 500 UN staff contract COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Over 500 UN employees globally have contracted COVID-19, RIA Novosti reported referring to Tatyana Valova, director-general of the organization’s Geneva office.

According to her, only 50 cases have been reported in Geneva.

Unfortunately, a number of international organizations had casualties, she noted adding that judging by the situation, they have taken all necessary measures to protect their employees.

According to her, the Palace of Nations will again be ready to receive staff from June, subject to all necessary precautions and security.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant bans operation of businesses for 24 hours after inspections
Based on the records drawn up as a result of...
 Armenia commission coordinating activities for prevention of spread of COVID-19 holds session
In the context of future actions, the participants...
 Sky News: Those who arrive in the UK must self-isolate or pay a fine
This rule does not apply to hauliers and healthcare providers...
 Armenia health minister responds to Public Council member's question about sending COVID-19 patients home
Sending a bearer of the coronavirus home means...
 Armenia Shirak Province: 7 of citizens with COVID-19 die
The regional governor’s office of Shirak Province of Armenia reports...
 Armenia Commandant for state of emergency suspends operation of 9 public food outlets
The public food outlets had violated the requirements for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos