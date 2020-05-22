Armenia MOD pays surprise inspection visit to military unit, training alarm announced

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan today paid a surprise inspection visit to one of the armored groups of the armed forces.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, Davit Tonoyan followed the implementation of actions envisaged by the combat readiness plan and the works for seasonal service at the military unit.
The commanders of the military formation and military unit reported on the level of physical, combat and moral-psychological readiness of the personnel, completion of the tasks set, etc.
During the visit, Davit Tonoyan ordered to announce a training alarm, checked the level of combat readiness of the armored equipment and military servicemen and the willingness to complete various military tasks.