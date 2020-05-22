Armenia health minister responds to Public Council member's question about sending COVID-19 patients home

Sending a bearer of the coronavirus home means making the family members of the given person get infected with the virus. This is what member of the Public Council of Armenia Arshak Sadoyan stated during a video meeting with Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan today.

“In Sweden, 20-30% of the population lives alone. People can be sent home in that country, but in Armenia, this means making people catch the virus,” he said.

In response, Arsen Torosyan said the following: “Mr. Sadoyan, what do you suggest? What should the government do with those people? Where can the government keep, say, 20,000 people? There is no place to keep them, and this is why we’re sending them home. Moreover, sending patients having tested positive for COVID-19 home is safer because those patients know that they have tested positive and will protect themselves and their family members.”