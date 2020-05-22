WHO raises $ 800 million to fight COVID-19

The World Health Organization raised $ 800 million to fight COVID-19, TASS reported.

It is noted that according to initial estimates, the organization needs $ 1.7 billion for these purposes.

As WHO head Tedros Ghebreyesus noted they needs were identified - $ 1.7 billion to combat COVID-19, while $ 800 million has already been received or declared.

But 900 million dollars is not enough, he added.

The Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan late in December. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the outbreak of the new coronavirus is pandemic. Over 5.2 million people have been infected worldwide. The death toll has reached nearly 335 thousand people.